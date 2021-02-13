5:01 Acquisition (NASDAQ:FVAM) Shares Down 1%

Shares of 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.56. 10,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 13,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in 5:01 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,000.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

