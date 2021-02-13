$5.42 Million in Sales Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will post $5.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.43 million. AudioEye reported sales of $3.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $20.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.29 million to $20.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.99 million, with estimates ranging from $30.98 million to $31.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.21. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEYE shares. Maxim Group started coverage on AudioEye in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.25. 178,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,647. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $434.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the third quarter worth approximately $11,941,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

