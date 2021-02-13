4,140 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 297,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,164.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,830 shares of company stock worth $920,052 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

