4,050 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Purchased by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,687 shares of company stock worth $4,850,806 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,732,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,116. The firm has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

