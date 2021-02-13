4,041 Shares in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $144.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.94. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.94 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.71.

In other SiTime news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $130,342.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,034,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $104,233.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,303,351.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,960 shares of company stock worth $7,086,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

