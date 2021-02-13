$4.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to announce $4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.25 and the lowest is $4.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings of $3.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $22.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $27.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $29.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.10 to $35.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.48.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,527.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,442.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1,316.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.74, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,564.91.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,977.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,683 shares of company stock worth $70,710,092. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $1,326,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.