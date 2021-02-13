$4.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to report earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.38 and the highest is $4.70. Texas Pacific Land reported earnings of $9.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year earnings of $21.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.30 to $21.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $28.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.98 to $29.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Pacific Land.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded up $44.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,119.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,951. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $295.05 and a 12-month high of $1,120.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $835.24 and a 200-day moving average of $616.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $801.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 340 shares of company stock worth $240,987 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 18.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

