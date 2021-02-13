$4.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to announce $4.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $4.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $14.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.55 billion to $14.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.18 billion to $16.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Mizuho began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,825. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.89 and its 200 day moving average is $156.03. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

