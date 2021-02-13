$375.80 Million in Sales Expected for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will post $375.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $373.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $377.55 million. ANGI Homeservices posted sales of $343.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ANGI Homeservices.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research cut ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,364,259.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 664,420 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 318,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,341.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,555 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter valued at $8,544,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter valued at $466,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter valued at $471,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,161,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,191. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,550.55 and a beta of 1.88. ANGI Homeservices has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.