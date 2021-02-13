35,123 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Acquired by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,123 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,309,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.41.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LUMN opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

