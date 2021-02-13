$299.86 Million in Sales Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will post $299.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $305.69 million and the lowest is $295.15 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $284.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.79.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 122,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,531,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $859,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345 in the last 90 days. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $32.54.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

