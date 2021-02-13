$286.84 Million in Sales Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will post $286.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $239.55 million to $313.85 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $324.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,440,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,084,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,666,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,423 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,621,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,481 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 841.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.57.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

