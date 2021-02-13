$262.61 Million in Sales Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will post $262.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.60 million and the highest is $278.90 million. Ameresco posted sales of $306.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $980.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $955.60 million to $996.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $264,053.68. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 7,830 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $355,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 787,625 shares of company stock worth $42,410,383 in the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,244,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,235,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.35. The stock had a trading volume of 236,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.