2,467 Shares in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Acquired by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Argus downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

IHS Markit stock opened at $93.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.01. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,014. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.