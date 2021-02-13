2,330 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 20,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 16,792 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,468,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.90. 2,098,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,354. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.43. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The stock has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.