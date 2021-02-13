$21.30 Million in Sales Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to announce sales of $21.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.14 million to $25.80 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $10.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $74.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.73 million to $81.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $76.51 million, with estimates ranging from $69.30 million to $91.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SMED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of SMED stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $239.75 million and a PE ratio of 207.46.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $216,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 866,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,879,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,875 shares of company stock worth $489,897 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 395,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

