205 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Bought by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

XBI stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.32. 4,419,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,121,979. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.96.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

