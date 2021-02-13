$2.91 EPS Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post $2.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.17 and the lowest is $2.79. Snap-on posted earnings of $2.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,654.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 6,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $1,142,836.16. Insiders sold 72,893 shares of company stock valued at $12,876,551 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,361,000 after buying an additional 376,444 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 998.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after buying an additional 162,052 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,111,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 478,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,436,000 after buying an additional 121,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,735,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on stock opened at $189.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.24. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

