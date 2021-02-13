$2.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings per share of $2.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.05 and the lowest is $2.46. TransDigm Group reported earnings of $5.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $11.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $17.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.66 to $19.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.00.

NYSE TDG opened at $576.49 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $660.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $591.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 400 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total transaction of $240,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total value of $48,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,809.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,066 shares of company stock worth $50,843,847 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Meritage Group LP raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 42,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,559,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

