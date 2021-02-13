$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the highest is $2.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $7.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,861,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.59. 620,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,062. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

