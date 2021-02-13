1,866 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Fiserv by 46.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $109.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.69. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $123.78. The firm has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Fiserv’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.