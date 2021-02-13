154,293 Shares in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 154,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.41% of Whiting Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $29.34 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72.
About Whiting Petroleum
Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.
Featured Story: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.