154,293 Shares in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 154,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.41% of Whiting Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $29.34 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.