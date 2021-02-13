1,516 Shares in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 835.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 159,945 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 85,043 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after buying an additional 72,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,719,000 after acquiring an additional 51,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITM stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $35.77 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

