1,511 Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,124,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock opened at $150.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.80. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

