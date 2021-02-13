$15.17 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) will report $15.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.07 million and the highest is $15.27 million. Gladstone Land posted sales of $13.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full year sales of $57.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.98 million to $57.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $65.68 million, with estimates ranging from $65.09 million to $66.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Land.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LAND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 222,644 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 255,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAND opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.30 million, a P/E ratio of -154.99 and a beta of 0.72. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.