$147.71 Million in Sales Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will announce sales of $147.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $148.91 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $145.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $607.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $594.79 million to $615.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $665.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on IRDM shares. BWS Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Sidoti downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 6,029 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,414.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,212,492.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,111 shares in the company, valued at $898,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,579 shares of company stock worth $12,313,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRDM stock traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. 2,728,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,435. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 1.33. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

