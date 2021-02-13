12,705 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

