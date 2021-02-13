$122.32 Million in Sales Expected for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will announce $122.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.94 million and the highest is $122.71 million. ATN International reported sales of $112.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year sales of $453.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $453.41 million to $454.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $507.66 million, with estimates ranging from $484.01 million to $531.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of ATN International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ATN International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of ATNI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.42. 16,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,450. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $722.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.10 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ATN International has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $79.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ATN International by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in ATN International by 122.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ATN International by 34.9% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ATN International in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ATN International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

