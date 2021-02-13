11,774 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Bank of The West acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 965,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,365,000 after purchasing an additional 91,749 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $789,580 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

