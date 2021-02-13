1,143,985 Shares in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Purchased by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,143,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,062,000. Burford Capital comprises approximately 7.9% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned about 0.52% of Burford Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,803,782,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of BUR stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.07. 82,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03. Burford Capital Limited has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

