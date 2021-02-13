$104.14 Million in Sales Expected for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to post sales of $104.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.60 million and the highest is $114.30 million. Weingarten Realty Investors reported sales of $115.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year sales of $430.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $411.22 million to $471.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $425.23 million, with estimates ranging from $395.13 million to $455.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

WRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,100,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,894,000 after buying an additional 149,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,702,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,888 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,748,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,886,000 after acquiring an additional 31,667 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,571,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,648,000 after acquiring an additional 152,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,474,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,011,000 after acquiring an additional 74,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRI traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.46. 1,033,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,345. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.