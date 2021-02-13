10,290 Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,290 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 238.0% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,326,000 after buying an additional 1,194,281 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 60.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,186,000 after buying an additional 681,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,000,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,859,000 after buying an additional 321,134 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,854,000 after purchasing an additional 298,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,996,000 after purchasing an additional 282,045 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $252.97 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $257.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.76, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.71.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.76.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

