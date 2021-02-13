100 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 100 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $3,508,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,494,386 shares of company stock worth $405,356,641 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $270.50. 9,097,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,710,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

