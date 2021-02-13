-$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will post ($1.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.08). Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year earnings of ($5.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.33) to ($4.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSGS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $2,841,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $1,933,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $5,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.11. 169,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,190. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.