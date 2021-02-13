$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $5.98 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thomson Reuters.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.78. 316,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.62. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

