$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. East West Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EWBC. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.11. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,556,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

