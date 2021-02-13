$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will post $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $999.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $952.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $3.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

AR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Antero Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 79,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AR traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,745,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,898,378. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.