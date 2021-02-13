0xcert (ZXC) Tops One Day Volume of $7,564.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $916,603.18 and $7,564.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00065714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $520.99 or 0.01084766 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006328 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,729.41 or 0.05682960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00027455 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00019359 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00035527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

