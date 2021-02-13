$0.50 EPS Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.48. Gentex reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

GNTX stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50. Gentex has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Gentex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 2.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Gentex by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

