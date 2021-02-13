-$0.37 EPS Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). Sunnova Energy International posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

NOVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

In related news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $122,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,585,319 shares of company stock valued at $296,895,363.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,832,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,343,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOVA stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,593. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

