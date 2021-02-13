-$0.31 EPS Expected for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). iQIYI posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. New Street Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter worth $59,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in iQIYI by 89.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQ stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.46. 9,625,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,513,493. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

