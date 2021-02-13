$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Retail Opportunity Investments reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROIC. Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,601 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,553,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,833,000 after acquiring an additional 399,231 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,714,000 after acquiring an additional 721,328 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,641,000 after acquiring an additional 109,174 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.19.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

