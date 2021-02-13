$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. PRGX Global reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PRGX Global.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGX shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of PRGX Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

PRGX Global stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.58. 176,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,845. The company has a market cap of $178.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PRGX Global has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PRGX Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PRGX Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 754,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in PRGX Global by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 143,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PRGX Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in PRGX Global by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

