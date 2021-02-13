$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alliant Energy.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,294,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,833,000 after acquiring an additional 268,066 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,394,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,383,000 after purchasing an additional 89,814 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,076,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.7% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,464,000 after purchasing an additional 323,782 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,498.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,626,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.29. 1,269,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.69. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

