-$0.18 EPS Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is ($0.45). Groupon reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Groupon.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Groupon has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Groupon by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,595 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $62,601,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,301,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Groupon by 355.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 496,313 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its position in Groupon by 539.5% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 482,790 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 407,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Groupon by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,457 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after buying an additional 168,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

