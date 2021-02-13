$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.10. Orion Group reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orion Group.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Orion Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Orion Group by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 362,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 140,509 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Orion Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 912,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

ORN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.16. 277,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,217. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $187.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.26.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

