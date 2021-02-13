-$0.02 EPS Expected for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for UTStarcom’s earnings. UTStarcom posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UTStarcom will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UTStarcom.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

UTStarcom stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 152,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.60 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,018 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.70% of UTStarcom worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UTStarcom (UTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.