-$0.02 EPS Expected for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for UTStarcom’s earnings. UTStarcom posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 26th.
On average, analysts expect that UTStarcom will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UTStarcom.
UTStarcom stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 152,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.60 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.
About UTStarcom
UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.
