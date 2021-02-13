-$0.01 EPS Expected for Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Castlight Health posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Castlight Health.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSLT. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of CSLT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.87. 1,093,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,534. The firm has a market cap of $287.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. Castlight Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 577,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $658,813.98. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 29,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $35,769.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,884.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 678,839 shares of company stock valued at $821,922. 17.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSLT. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 59,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

