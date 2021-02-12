Zynga’s (ZNGA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZNGA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.62.

ZNGA opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -399.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $12.27.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $186,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $101,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 895,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,791,299 shares of company stock valued at $27,994,828. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Zynga by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,233 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Zynga by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,531 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Zynga by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378,044 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zynga by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,978,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,750,000 after acquiring an additional 872,758 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Zynga by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,084,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,049,000 after acquiring an additional 585,355 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

