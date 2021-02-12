Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 430 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 430 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 435 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 415 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 406.54.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.